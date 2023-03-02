'Port-able' learning lab makes its way to Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Moody High School students are learning all about STEM.

Like the students at Ingleside - they're doing it through the "port-able" learning lab. This storage container turned traveling classroom, filled with lights and touchscreens, is traveling across several schools in the Coastal Bend.

This is the first time the learning lab takes a visit to Corpus Christi ISD.

Students tell us they really enjoyed the experience.

"I think it will be beneficial. I think it can be kind of like eye-opening for people who want a career in this kind of topic," said sophomore Audree Alvarado

The program is a partnership between the port of Corpus Christi and "learning undefeated." It's a non-profit that encourages students to get involved with science, technology, engineering and math.

