Porch pirates are targeting houses with packages and even smaller personal items

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Homeowners on Annapolis Drive in Corpus Christi tell Action 10 News, most people have lived here for several years. Now, they’re seeing a spike in crime.

“It can be any neighborhood,” Randy Rangel said. “It’s not just this neighborhood but I think they’re looking for quick items that they can pick up.”

Rangel has lived in this neighborhood for more than 30 years. He said this year there’s been more criminal activity.

“I think these times are getting tough and people are looking for ways to make easy money,” Rangel said.

Over the weekend, Richard Barnes, who lives down the street from Rangel, caught a thief attempting to steal from the front lawn.

“I had someone try to steal my plants," Barnes said. "Luckily, my neighbors across the street were outside when they saw them, stopped them and made them put the plants back.” Barnes said.

Barnes said he was lucky to have his neighbors on the lookout.

“Even though you do have the cameras, unless you see them later, it really doesn’t help that much,” Barnes said.

Rangel also has cameras on his property, and he plans to take more steps to protect his home from thieves.

“We are strongly considering building a fence around the front yard for privacy and protection,” Rangel said.

Barnes tells Action 10 News, a few other people in the neighborhood want to form an official neighborhood watch. They’re also taking other steps like installing more cameras.

