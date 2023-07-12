Pop up health clinics coming to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — No-cost health care is returning to Nueces County.

There will be pop-up clinics across the county from July 18 through July 27.

It's all part of a partnership between the Department of Defense's Innovative Readiness Training program, Nueces County, and the Texas A&M University Colonias program.

This is the third year the event has been held in the Coastal Bend. Members of the reserves and active duty army personnel from across the country will be on hand to provide care to those in need.

"This is not just for people with no insurance, uninsured; this is for everybody," said Nueces County Commissioner Joe A. (JAG) Gonzalez.

Services are completely free. The first pop-up clinics are taking place at West Oso Junior High School, Bishop Junior High School, and Banquete Junior High school.

People can show up at any of those three locations on Tuesday, July 18, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can even get a free ride to one of these clinics through the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority.

