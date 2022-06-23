Polish farmers learn from Texas farmers thanks to A&M exchange program

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Farmers from Poland are spending a few weeks in Texas learning from local farmers.

The farmers are in the U.S. thanks to an exchange program with Texas A&M College Station. They will spend a few weeks traveling to different areas of the state to see the variety of crops and how different farmers work in different areas.

Zaneta Karczmarczuk is spending a few days shadowing a farmer in the Coastal Bend. She said the biggest thing she’s learning is how farmers deal with drought in Texas.

“In Poland, we’ve had a really dry season this year. I can see plants are not in good shape, so I hope I’ll have the opportunity to learn something and implement it on my farm,” she said.

Karczmarczuk said farmers grow corn in Poland, but sorghum and cotton are different crops for her to see.