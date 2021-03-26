Police searching for man with warrant out for indecent assault

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are asking the public to help locate a man who has a warrant out for indecent assault after he allegedly touched a woman inappropriately under her dress while she was loading items into her vehicle.

Police say the incident occurred on Tuesday Feb. 9 at 5:45 p.m. on the 5300 block of Saratoga Blvd. The woman was in the parking lot loading her items when the alleged assaulter, Fidel Pizano, approached her, reached under her dress, and touched her in a sexual manner. Police say Pizano then left in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Pizano is 30-years-old, 5 ft. 11 in., and weighs about 280 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his left hand with the initials ‘TCB’ and a small tattoo on his right wrist.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Pizano or the crime itself, you are asked to contact Detective Justin Wicks at 361-826-2956. You can also contact Crimestoppers at 888-TIPS, or submit your information online HERE.

