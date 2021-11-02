Police place Aransas Pass High School on 'hold'

Aransas Pass Police Department officials are reporting the city's high school is on a "hold."

Aransas Pass communications specialist Roland Rodriguez said APPD has identified a person suspected to have a gun on campus.

The person, whose identity has not been released, has not been located at the school or at home.

According to the department's Facebook page, this means no one is allowed on campus from the outside, and students are being held in their classrooms because of an incident at Aransas Pass High School.

APISD officials released a statement at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday saying that campuses were in a 'secure action' because of a possible threat at the campus, and that all students and staff are safe.

The post also indicates that A.C. Blunt Middle School and Charlie Marshall Elementary are currently on lock out, and no one from the outside is being permitted on campus.

The post also asks parents to avoid going to the schools. Those who opt to go anyway will be sent to wait at the high school's football field.

This is a developing story. Check pack with KRIS 6 News and kristv.com for updates.