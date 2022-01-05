Police participation in 'No Shave November' results in donation for cancer research

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Triumph Over Kid Cancer received a huge donation from the Corpus Christi Police Officers Association on Wednesday, all thanks to 'No Shave November'.

One-hundred and forty officers participated in the fundraiser, and every donation to TOKC goes to pediatric cancer research and stem cell research.

According to the association, the event was so successful they were able to donate funds to three different local organizations. $2,200 was given to Triumph Over Kid Cancer.

"The officers got to something that they traditionally don't get to do, which is wear a beard, but it was just another opportunity for us to work with community and give back to the community," said Scott Leeton, president of the Corpus Christi Police Officer's Association.

According to Leeton, after the fundraiser, the chief even changed the policy so officers can now wear a nicely kept beard.

Triumph Over Kid Cancer is thankful for the donation that will help hundreds of children.