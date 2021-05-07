Police need your help in solving recent business break-ins

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are asking for your help solving two different business break-ins.

In both burglaries, the gate surrounding the property was cut and similar vehicles were stolen.

At Cycle Plaza, A Can-Am utility vehicle worth $30,000 was taken. And just a few days before that, theives made off with a $10,000 golf cart at Corpus Christi Golf Cars.

"People that want to break the law or really steal in general just need to be taken off the streets,” said business general manager Matt Werkhoven. “I want the public's help to find these people and I want to put them in jail if it all possible."

If you have any information on these break-ins you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-tips.

