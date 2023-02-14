Watch Now
Police: Man shoots girlfriend, then himself inside a fast food restaurant

Posted at 12:35 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 13:35:09-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating what led to an early morning shooting injuring two people.

Police say the incident happened about 7:38 a.m. on Valentine's Day morning inside a restaurant near Port Avenue.

CCPD was dispatched to Whataburger on the 2400 block of Baldwin Boulevard for reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds inside the building. Investigators said a man shot his girlfriend, then turned the gun on himself.

"Initially, when the officers arrived, they found an adult female, probably mid-20s, had been shot. And the male turned the gun on himself and shot himself," said CCPD Lt. Michael Pena.

"So there are no outstanding subjects. Those two were in a relationship, so it's not a random act of violence," added Lt. Pena.

Pena said officers applied a tourniquet to the woman's wound as soon as they arrived on the scene.

Both the man and the woman were taken to the hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries. The Corpus Christi Police Department is still investigating Tuesday morning's incident.

