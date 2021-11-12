Police looking for suspect who used a stolen credit card

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi detectives said they need the public's help in identifying a man who used a stolen credit card to make several unauthorized purchases.

On September 14, 2021, a victim reported that his credit card had been stolen.

Later, another separate report was made when the victim was notified that his credit card had been used at a convenience store.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video leaving the location in a gray in color sedan.

CCPD

If you know who the suspect is you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477).