Police investigate stabbing in 4200 block of Barrera

22-year-old male severely injured in incident
Corpus Christi police were investigating a stabbing in the 4200 block of Barrera Drive where a 22-year-old male was severely injured.
Posted at 7:02 AM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 08:03:05-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police were investigating a stabbing in the 4200 block of Barrera Drive where a 22-year-old male was severely injured.

Police spokesperson Gena Pena said officers were called to the scene about 10:53 p.m. Tuesday for a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found the injured male, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment. There is no current update on his condition.

Police were looking in the area for a suspect in the area, but no one is in custody.

Police believe the incident was not a random act of violence as they believe the suspect and victim knew each other. Police say the incident took place in the street.

"It is still early in the investigation," Pena said. "Investigators are working trying to determine exactly what led up to the stabbing and trying to locate the suspect and get that person into custody."

We'll have more on this incident when we learn about it.

