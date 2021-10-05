U.S. Marshals involved in Westside officer-involved shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A U.S. Marshal fatally shot a man who was in the process of being served a warrant, according to DPS officials.

Trooper Sgt. Nathan Brandley said the man later died at the hospital.

Law enforcement agencies responded to a reported officer-involved shooting on the city's Westside at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of West Point Road near Columbia Street.

The area is closed off due to the investigation.

This is a developing story and we will update this story when more information becomes available.

