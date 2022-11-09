Police investigate major crash on SPID near Staples St.

UPDATE 11/08/2022, 4:19 PM:

CCPD has announced that all lanes along SPID (east bound) have been re-opened after a wreck that occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators have not provided any information on how many people were involved in the wreck or any details on injuries that were sustained.

ORIGINAL 11/08/2022, 3:27 PM:

Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating a major crash that occurred on the 5300 block of S Padre Island Dr. eastbound.

According to CCPD, all lanes on SPID will be shut down until further notice as they investigate the wreck.

"The Staples entrance ramp onto HWY 358 is also closed, travel is also limited to one lane on HWY 358 for the same area. Please avoid the area," stated CCPD in a tweet.

A KRIS 6 News crew is on the scene gathering details on Tuesday afternoon's car crash.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.