Police investigate dead body found in the Corpus Christi Bay

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating a body that was found off Shoreline Blvd. near the Art Center.
Information is limited at the moment but police told KRIS 6 News that citizens spotted a possible body floating in the water.
The discovery occurred on Wednesday at around 8 p.m. and the fire department assisted with the retrieving of the body.
Authorities said the body is a male and the cause of death is unknown. This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for more updates.