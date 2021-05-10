Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigate an unresponsive child found not breathing

items.[0].image.alt
Kingsbury, Dennis
Corpus Christi police respond to a call about an infant who was found unresponsive and not breathing.
Latitude Apartment baby
Posted at 5:06 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 19:21:27-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police are investigating an incident where an infant was found unconscious on Monday.

Police were called to the Latitude Apartments in the 6400 block of Weber Road near Saratoga just after 3 p.m.

Police officers said they responded to a call where a 1-year-old child who was found not breathing and was unconscious. The baby was rushed to the hospital where the infant was listed in serious condition.

Police are not releasing much information about the incident.

But, they added the incident is being investigated as an injury to a child and that after the investigation, other charges could be added, CCPD Lt. Michael Pena said.

There was a man at the home at the time of the incident and another child.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education