Update: Girl drowns at Aransas Pass Aquatic Center

Update: Monday 6:45 p.m.

A girl has died from a drowning accident at the Aransas Pass Aquatic Center.

Police tell us the call came in around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard said there were reports that the girl, around 10 or 11 years old, was walking along the edge of the pool when she fell in.

Police don't know if the girl was unable to swim, but she was pulled out of the pool.

Lifeguards were first to respond followed by EMS who transported her to the hospital.

This is breaking news. KRIS 6 will provide more information as it becomes available.

