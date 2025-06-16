Police arrest three for reckless driving and other offenses in traffic enforcement operation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Violent Crimes Traffic units have arrested three people for reckless driving and additional offenses over the past few evenings.

Juan Ortiz Munoz, 19, was arrested on Ocean Drive after officers observed him traveling at twice the speed limit and dangerously changing lanes, according to police.

In a separate incident on Ocean Drive, officers arrested Tanner Loesch, 22, for reckless driving, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana. Police say he was driving well over the speed limit and moving erratically through traffic.

Hailey Campos, 19, was arrested near Airline and Williams for reckless driving, possession of marijuana and tampering. Officers observed her driving erratically through traffic, possibly endangering other motorists.

The arrests are part of ongoing traffic enforcement operations by the Violent Crimes Traffic units.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

