Police arrest 20-year-old shooting suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 20-year-old Corpus Christi man was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with the shooting of a Corpus Christi policeman.

The arrest of Joshua Powell came around 4:25 p.m. Thursday at the Water Color Apartments in the 5900 block of Weber Road. The suspect was apprehended not too far away from where the alleged shooting of Corpus Christi Police Department Senior Officer Manuel Dominguez took place on Wednesday afternoon.

Powell is the suspect in the shooting that took place around 2;30 Wednesday afternoon.

Powell allegedly Dominguez several times in an apartment at the complex at Weber and Caravelle. Dominguez is in the ICU at Spohn Shoreline Hospital, according to Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

Officers and agents had been in nearby neighborhoods most of the day Thursday , knocking on doors, asking questions, and looking for any video that might help in their search for Powell.

Pat Brown told Action Ten News: "Local CCPD officers. Constables. Undercover officers were going door to door from 3 o'clock in the afternoon till about dark. Till about 8:30."

Law enforcement was understandably tight-lipped when asked for information by the media, not wanting to tip their hand in any way about their investigation.

Powell is facing several charges including attempted capital murder. He remains in Corpus Christi Jail under bonds totaling $1 million.