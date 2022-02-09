Re-zoning of new Quick Quack Car Wash denied

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Re-zoning of a property near Alameda that would eventually become a Quick Quack Car Wash was denied at Tuesday's Corpus Christi City Council Meeting.

"I don't have anything against car washes but I don't think a car wash in the area would benefit our community. It's not for the benefit of the community, it's a medical area," said resident Oneyna Barron.

John and Oneyna Barron live near the property located at 3302 South Alameda. They said they were concerned with the amount of noise and possible chemicals the car wash may use.

Over the last year or so, more car washes have popped up in the Corpus Christi area. The question is... why?

"Residential permitting is doubled than what it was two years ago, and our commercial permits, new construction for commercial is up 52 percent over the last year. We are increasing in size and I think that demand brings the different type of development here," said Michael Dice, Corpus Christi's assistant director of development services.

Dice said these companies see potential in the area as the city continues to grow. In the last two years, seven permits for car washes have been issued, with two more permits currently being reviewed.

"I think a lot of car washes popping up is a lot of large operations are seeing the opportunity to make a profit, however we're a little different, we're a small business," said Thad Gossett with Wheely Clean Car Washes.

The small business just hopes they can survive the influx of big chain car washes coming to town.