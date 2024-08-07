Plans for "Elisa Roberson Remembrance Day" announced

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The City of Aransas Pass has declared August 6 as Elisa Roberson Remembrance Day.

A special service will be held Tuesday night to honor a 13-year-old girl who disappeared from Aransas Pass 35 years ago.

On Aug. 6, 1989, Roberson was on her way to meet a friend at Kierberger Elementary School and was never seen again.

Her family has not given up looking for Elisa. In the Spring 2024, her family posted billboards in Aransas Pass offering a $20,000 reward for any information that would lead to the arrest or conviction of person or persons involved in Roberson's disappearance.

In the meantime, the family is doing what it can to keep her memory alive. On Tuesday morning at the Victims Memorial Garden, Roberson's sister, Ruby Roberson Hall, held a news conference to announce their plans to honor Elisa.

In attendance was Elisa's mother, brother, sister, the families private investigator and a retired Aransas Pass Lieutenant.

Before the press conference started, everyone had a moment of silence as 'Let It Be' by The Beatles played.

“It was a hectic time as you can imagine, scent dogs were brought in a lost her trail at the corner of Goodnight and 9th Street. The dog handler said she thought, she had gotten into a vehicle at that location. Many leads were followed up, suspects questioned, 35 years later we have more questions than answers and still no justice for Elisa," said Ruby Roberson Hall.

Clara Benitez-Cortez Elisa Roberson's sister held a news conference to announce details of Tuesday night's remembrance ceremony in Aransas Pass.

At 6 p.m., the family will mark the anniversary of her disappearance with a butterfly release and by walking the route she took on that day.

The family plans to walk the same six-minute walk Elisa took from 431 South Whitney Street to Kieberger Elementary School.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

