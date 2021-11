ROCKPORT, Texas — Area law enforcement officials are investigating a plane crash about 9 a.m. Monday where an airplane plane lost power and crashed into Copano Bay in Rockport.

No one was injured in the accident as the Texas Department of Public Safety helped to retrieve the airplane, DPS spokesman Lt. Nathan Brandley said.

There is no word on how many people were in the plane at the time of the accident.

