PLAN AHEAD: Downtown street closures expected for Fourth of July celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Mayor’s 44th annual Fourth of July Big Bang Fireworks Celebration is near, but with any grand celebration comes those pesky road detours.

Don’t let unexpected closures dampen your mood this holiday weekend. Get ahead of the closures and plan your routes to get to your Fourth of July festivities in a snap.

Road closures and detours will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday July 4. Here’s a list of closures to expect provided by the city.

North Shoreline Boulevard between Power Street and Coopers Alley will be closed.

South Shoreline Boulevard between IH-37 and John Sartain Street will be closed.

South Shoreline Boulevard is reduced to one lane between Power Street and IH-37.

Northbound Water Street is reduced to one lane between Coopers Alley and Lomax Street.

Eastbound IH-37 between Water Street and South Shoreline Boulevard will be closed.

Access to establishments fronting Shoreline Boulevard will be maintained via Water Street.

Existing ONE-WAY streets will be temporarily converted to TWO-WAY traffic flow for the duration of the closure.

Access to the T-Heads will be maintained via Water Street.

SB US 181 “Texas State Aquarium/USS Lexington/North Beach” Exit will be Closed.

Parking near the Fourth of July festivities will be limited. Watch for the “NO PARKING SPECIAL EVENT” signs posted throughout downtown. Those attending events are encouraged to utilize RTA’s free Park and Ride service operating from 11:30 a.m. until 30 minutes after the fireworks show. The pickup site will be the City Hall parking lot, and the drop-off site will be at Water Street between Lomax Street and John Sartain Street.

Have a wonderful and safe Independence Day!

