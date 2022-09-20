Pipeline explosion near Chapman Ranch, Bishop reported; officials report no injuries

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — (UPDATE: Monday 5:20 p.m.)

The explosion was a pipeline explosion that belongs to Enterprise Oil Services.

——————————————————-

A fiery oil well explosion between Chapman Ranch and Bishop is currently under investigation.

Bishop Police Chief Edward Day said the explosion occurred just after 3 p.m. at 3013 County Road 10, between Bishop and Chapman Ranch.

Officials on the scene said there are no reported injuries, and no structures are in danger at this time.

Firefighters from the Annaville Fire Department and Nueces County Emergency Services District #1 are still on the scene fighting an active fire caused by the explosion.

Officials are trying to determine what caused the oil well explosion.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

