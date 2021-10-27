Pinto Astros receive congratulations from City Council

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Pinto Astros received congratulations from City Council at City Hall for their memorable performance earlier this year.

Back in July, the Pinto Astros finished as runners-up in the Pony League World Series.

It was quite the challenge as the Astros played two games a day for five straight days.

“Oh, it was very challenging,” said Christopher Cruise of the IWS Pinto Astros.”We played in fields that we were unfamiiliar with. We played in turf fields. And the heat, on the field it was like 104 degrees - it was really hot. It was a little struggle for the kids. and we overcame it. We held our ground and we did very well.”

One Astros player summed up their accomplishment.

“We tried our best,” he said. “We worked very hard and stuff. We listened to our coaches. We just tried.”

We’d like to congratulate the Astros for a job well done, too.