PickleFest looks to become a big dill for downtown

The folks down at Nueces Brewing Co. are doing something new for South Texas and giving us our very own PickleFest!

"We figured out that every town in Texas has its own festival. There's a Strawberry Fest, a Watermelon Fest, Onion Fest. So we felt like pickles go great in South Texas so we'd do a Pickle Fest!," Brandon Harper, owner of Nueces Brewing Co. told us at his restaurant and brewhouse at 401 S Water Street.

The family-friendly event will be held on Saturday, March 23 from 11:30 am - 5 pm and will be a free event for the community.

There will be pickle games, pickle vendors, pickle-flavored foods like brined chicken legs, dressed pickles, and pickle cotton candy. Needless to say, all things pickle will be at this pickle event!

Live music will be on hand from local pickle musicians Left Right Left and Ty "Pickle" Dietz.

