Pet of the Week: Yoshi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The weather has been perfect for outdoor adventures, and now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter.

Let us introduce you to Yoshi! He is the KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week and is currently at the Coprus Christi Animal Care Services.

Yoshi (A366726) is a tan and black male Labrador Retriever. He is approximately 1 year old, weighs 51.2 lbs., is neutered, and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Yoshi's first day at CCACS was April 8 and the staff there has had the opportunity to get to know him.

According to the staff, Yoshi is extremely dog-friendly and very energetic. Yoshi is also very intelligent.



"Yoshi loves treats, loves to play fetch, and knows how to sit on command," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist

at CC Animal Care Services.

Yoshi has also been friendly with the staff, and he always seeks attention and treats.

Go visit Yoshi and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

