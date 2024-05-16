BANQUETE VIDEO RELEASED: Incident leading to coach investigation caught on camera

BANQUETE, Tx — Last month, longtime Banquete ISD baseball coach Russell "Rusty" Miller was placed on administrative leave after an incident in the Banquete Independent School District athletic field house.

As KRIS 6 News first reported in April, allegations were made that Miller had confronted a student following a baseball game on April 9.

Students and parents rallied behind Miller, claiming the allegations were false.

On Thursday, KRIS 6 News obtained a video of the April 9 incident from an anonymous source.

KRIS 6 News contacted the district to verify the authenticity of this video and was provided with a copy in response to a public information request filed earlier this month.

The 45-second video, in which student's faces are blurred, shows Coach Miller escorting two female students out of the field house and closing the door before slamming a table and lunging at one of his baseball players who is sitting at a table along with his teammates.

Miller then holds four fingers up to the player's face, brings his hand down, and appears to scream into the young man while they are face to face.

KRIS 6 EXCLUSIVE: Video released of Banquete ISD Coach confronting student

Miller then points to the door and as the teen gets up, Miller places both of his hands on the teen and stops him from getting up from his chair. He continues to scream at the player before moving back and screaming at the rest of the team. The incident ends with Coach Miller slamming the table twice as the players sit motionless. Miller then knocks over a stool.

On Monday, Robstown Independent School District Board of Trustees hired Miller as its new head baseball coach.

Thursday, KRIS 6 met with district Banquete ISD Superintendent Stacy Johnson to ask about this video.

She said Miller is still under contract with the district and remains on administrative leave. Johnson said he will not be returning to Banquete I.S.D.

She confirmed the video was recorded April 9.

"I feel that the video speaks for itself. It's obviously unprofessional conduct that is a clear violation of our policy and of the educator code of ethics," Johnson said.

Johnson also said that Banquete's school board and the district's attorney saw the original video which is about 35 to 40 minutes long.

"We immediately issued discipline in accordance to local policy. He was placed on administrative leave... He is currently on administrative leave through the end of his contract and will not be returning to Banquete ISD," Johnson said.

"The district will continue to follow policy and ensure that our students have a productive, safe, healthy, and happy environment when they can learn," she added.

KRIS 6 News contacted Miller who said he would not comment on the video under the advisement of his attorney.

KRIS 6 News reached out to Robstown ISD Superintendent Dr. Marc Puig and Robstown ISD Ahtletic Director Gage Perry, who were not immediately available.