CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Has your pet been naughty or nice this year? Either way, a photo opportunity with Santa Claus shouldn't be passed on.

That is why the mall is hosting "Pet Night with Santa" for a limited time.

The event will be held Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, Nov. 23 and 24, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, and Dec. 7 and 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Center Court at La Palmera Mall.

Only dogs and cats are allowed at the mall and they must be on a leash or in a carrier.

Pet lovers can skip the line by reserving their spot here.