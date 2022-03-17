People turn to buy now, pay later app for high gas prices

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The uncertainty over gas prices remains. So, while the price sits around $4 a gallon, some are turning to a buy now, pay later app to get their fuel.

“Maybe you don’t have cash in hand and you don’t have a credit card, these would be a good option for you,” said Katie Galan, regional director of the Better Business Bureau.

Gassing up vehicles has been a concern for many for a few weeks now. So, some have turned to the app “Klarna.”

It's a buy now, pay later app that allows users to pay the full amount of a purchase in up to six installments, with no interest.

Klarna has been offering this at Chevron and Texaco gas stations since 2021. That offer has started gaining traction again.

“We’re not seeing any problems with them," Galan said. "If this is something that fits into your lifestyle and what your needs are, then we do see it as a pretty safe option.”

To use Klarna, you don’t need as much information when applying, like you would for a credit card or loan.

Galan warns that scammers have tried using this to their advantage.

“It makes it a little bit easier for scammers to phish for information," she said. "So, they don’t have to get as much information when they’re phishing from you and then they’re able to create these kind of accounts with Klarna, or Affirm, or Afterpay under your name. So, that’s really the only problem we’re seeing now.”

Affirm and Afterpay are similar buy now, pay later applications. Those apps don't list any gas stations as one of their retailers.

Galan warns against phishing emails and texts, but also those Facebook quizzes you might like to take.

“They’ll find these open accounts," Galan said. "They see where you participate in these little quizzes and they’ll have information, like what street did you grow up on. Things like that, that would most likely be answers to your security questions.”

Klarna is available to use online or on your mobile device for select retailers.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the Action 10 News App.