Peerless Cleaners offers free service to those looking for work

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Has not having clean or wrinkled clothes made you think twice about going to a job interview? A local cleaner wants to help fix that to help people get back on their feet.

“We feel it is part of our obligation to help in the community,” Douglas Johnson said.

Johnson, the owner of Peerless Cleaners, is offering a free cleaning for those that are unemployed and need an outfit cleaned for a job interview.

Johnson said with times being tough he doesn’t want a lack of proper clothes to keep people from finding work.

“I just felt compelled to do it," he said. "It’s something that’s not very hard for us to do. Obviously, we’re running all the time anyway. An extra couple of shirts or suits is not going to really affect my bottom line that much, but the good will and giving back to our community is so important to us.”

Even if you don’t have an outfit for an interview, Johnson is willing to help.

“We work closely with other organizations such as United Way, Salvation Army," said Johnson. "And so, if people are in need of those items, I can definitely put them in contact with people who can help them with that.”

No one has taken advantage of the offer yet, but Johnson's Facebook post announcing the initiative, has been shared over 500 times.

“It’s a good feeling to give back and to see people showing that (and) ow important that is to me and this community,” said Johnson.

Johnson said he knows many businesses are hiring, including his own. He looks forward to hearing success stories from the people he can help.

All Peerless locations are taking part in the offer.

