CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There has been a fatal accident involving a pedestrian Wednesday morning.

The pedestrian was trying to cross the freeway at westbound SH 358 before Greenwood.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released.

The highway was shut down and traffic was diverted to either SH 286 North or South. Please use caution and if possible, take a different route.

This is a developing story and we'll have more about it when we learn the details.