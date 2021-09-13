'Pawfest' offers pet adoptions and free microchipping

Gulf Coast Humane Society's Pawfest took place this weekend. This event has gone on for more than 10 years in the Coastal Bend to help raise money for the organization, but it was mainly for people to know what the organization does for animals in our area.

People who visited the festival had the opportunity to adopt a pet and also get free microchips.

"So it's really just to let you know what we're doing here and also how to let you know how to be a little bit better of a pet parent," said Gulf Coast Humane Society Executive Director Sharon Ray.

Many pets may be very attached right now due to many owners working from home and now that they are back to work, enrichment was also available for that reason.