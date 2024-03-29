PASTOR PLEA DEAL: Pastor who sexually abused child for nearly 7 years receives probation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — William C. Robinson, a pastor working for Chi Alpha Campus Ministries in Corpus Christi, received 10 years probation after sexually abusing an underage family member.

According to his indictment, Robinson sexually abused an underage family member between July 11, 2015 and June 27, 2022. The arrest affidavit states the sexual contact with the child began when she was nine.

"The offender in this case, by his own omission and by his acts, give cause for concern for the child's safety as well as others, which warrants his apprehension," the arrest affidavit stated.

Robinson was arrested on June 11, 2022.

On March 22, Robinson appeared in the 319th District Court where he accepted a plea deal that would avoid any jail time. He pleaded guilty to one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, one count of sexual assault of a child, and three counts of indecency with a child. In exchange for his plea, Robinson received 10 years deferred adjudication. If he complies with the terms of his probation, once he serves his sentence, Robinson can have the charges removed from his record.

The judge also ordered Robinson to serve 120 hours of community service, stay away from the victim, and take parenting classes. He will have a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Plus, his internet access will be monitored.

