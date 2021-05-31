Parks and Recreation says newest addition to Corpus Christi beaches can help save lives

CORPUS CHRISTI. TEXAS — Sun bathing, surfers and swimmers are at the beach in the Sparkling City.

If you're taking a dip in the ocean, someone is watching from above. Lifeguards are in their new towers.

"So we have better lifeguard towers that are built for the lifeguards to have better views of the water," says Gulf Beach Program Manager, Ashley Rioux.

Rioux, says the new towers will help save more lives and they've been waiting for them for after two years.

"You know what makes viewing the water when cars are stacked back hard from the driving lane," says Rioux. "As you know we have mobile patrol in the lifeguard tower so that's why the towers are really important"

The CDC reports approximately 50% to 70% of drownings happen in open eater.

During his time as a lifeguard, Travis Moore says he has made around 25 rescues.

"You'll see rip currents going out between the brakes so how do you locate a rip current well there I'm always up against the jetty," he says.

To help bring awareness this Memorial Day, lifeguards are also sporting new shirts with beach flag warnings.

"There's not gonna be any chance of rip tides for the most part unless you go a little bit deeper," says Moore. "A red flag warning is when we warn people to stay waist deep especially if your not experienced because there is gonna be a high chance of rip currents."

So, you should expect to see warnings flags placed around lifeguard towers and sitting up in the tower lifeguards are ready to spring into action.

Corpus Christi Park and Rec is also looking to hire more lifeguards.

There are 18 positions open right now for this season, May 30 until Sep 6.

Click here for the lifeguard on duty schedule.

