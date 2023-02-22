Parks and Recreation Department to offer youth programs throughout spring break

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a press release from the City of Corpus Christi, the Parks and Recreation Department will offer a youth program for interested participants from March 13-17. The different courses are listed below:

Spring Break Vacation Station camps, for Club Estate Elementary and Calallen East Elementary respectively, are offered for ages 5 to 13 from March 13 to 17, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Club Estate Elementary children will be r $30 per day, while Calallen East Elementary students will be $20 per day. Breakfast, lunch, and an afternoon snack will be provided daily. Sign-up is open now until filled.

Spring Break Lifeguard Certification Course is a three-day training program for ages 15 and older on March 13, 15, and 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Natatorium at 3202 Cabaniss Pkwy. Participants must be able to complete a 300-yard swim, tread water for two minutes, and a timed retrieval of a rubber brick from the bottom of the pool. The fee is $55 per participant. Registration is open now through March 10.

Spring Break Youth Basketball Camp is a three-day program for ages 8 to 17, March 13 to 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Gym, located at 3202 Cabaniss Pkwy. High school basketball Coach Roy De La Pena will provide instruction. The fee is $70 per participant and registration will be open now through March 13.



Spring Break SPARK Youth Camp is offered for ages 6 to 16 from March 13 to 17 at the Lindale Recreation Center, 3133 Swantner Dr., with a morning session from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and an afternoon session from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The fee will be $25 per child per session. Registration is open now and will remain open until filled. Participants can sign up for one or both sessions.

Oso Preserve Spring Break Wetlands Workshop will be available for ages 6 to 10 from March 13 to15, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve Learning Center, located at 2446 N. Oso Pkwy. Participants can be registered for one or all three days of the camp. with the fee set to $8 per day per child and registration is open now until filled.

For more information click here or call 361-826-PLAY.

