Parents concered about overcrowding at Carroll High School cafeteria

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Carroll High School parents reached out to KRIS 6 News with concerns about overcrowding at the campus cafeteria.

A woman, who wished to remain anonymous said she's worried some students don't have enough seating or time to have lunch.

“The lines during lunch time was pretty long, so it was pretty hard to get food, or grab a fork if you needed," she said. "Some kids weren’t able to get food before they went back to class.”

Carroll principal Robert Arredondo said he's received calls from parents who've expressed concerns over the situation.

"And we handled those and actually we extended our lunch day one because students in any campus the first week is a learning process, and you adjust those schedules to make sure everybody's needs are taken care of," Arredondo said.

There are nearly 1,800 students enrolled at Carroll High School and only two lunch periods, 35 minutes each. Some believe that is not enough and said there needs to be more breaks.

"Make multiple lunches not just two; maybe three or four and kind of spread it out to ensure every student has a seat and is able to get their lunch in a timely manner and be able to eat and not gobble it down before they go back to class," said a parent who spoke anonymously.

School officials said it's a matter of time before they learn their new facility – monitoring and addressing opportunities to become more efficient. They recently made changes to reduce overcrowding.

"We decided to open up our patio for the first time which we couldn't do on day one because it would cause too much confusion. We opened up an upstairs seating area and we opened up the library area for seating," said Arredondo.

