Padre Island restaurant vandalized and ATM stolen

Vandalism and theft at Costa Sur Wok and Ceviche Bar on Padre Island on March 12th

Corpus Christi Police Department has no leads on who committed the crimes

The Padre Island community is coming together in support of Costa Sur during time of need

Sometime in the middle of the night, on Tues. March 12, during Spring break week, Costa Sur Wok and Ceviche Bar on Padre Island was broken into. The Automatic Teller Machine was stolen, outdoor decorations were knocked over, the front door was smashed, and there was blood on the pieces of glass from the door.

The restaurant workers and owner, Nicolas Mackrizz, saw the damage around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

"This door was completely kicked in. There was blood, the glass, and the ATM was gone. But that’s all that they actually took, was the ATM. Considering that it was a robbery, we expected the liquor or the cash register, or the TVs or iPads to be gone, but it was just simply the ATM," Costa Sur manager Noah Turnage said.

Costa Sur's security cameras were not working during the time of the break in, so there is no security footage of the crime.

“We don’t have any leads. They did collect blood samples. But the blood samples are only going to be valid if they have been arrested or incarcerated, so it’ll only show up that way," Turnage said.

Immediately after the break-in, Costa Sur owner Nicolas Mackrizz got new security cameras and an alarm system. Costa Sur employees and customers were shocked that this crime happened on Padre Island.

“In terms of me hearing about break-ins on the Island, I have never heard of one," Turnage said.

Members of the Padre Island community have been speaking out on social media, such as Facebook and Instagram, expressing their love for Costa Sur and how they are sorry that they experienced this crime. People are encouraging others to go out to eat at Costa Sur more than ever before to show their support during this hard time.

“The community has definitely came out and showed us some more love and support," Turnage said

If you have any additional information on the Costa Sur break-in, please contact the Corpus Christi Police Department.

