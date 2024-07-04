Padre Island Neighbors rev up Fourth of July festivities a day early

Padre Island Neighbors, also known as PINS, group started Fourth of July festivities on Wednesday the 3rd.

The 4th annual non-partisan patriotic golf cart and 4x4 vehicle parade took place on the island.

Participants decorated their vehicles and wore their most patriotic attire then drove around the neighborhood.

The Padre Island Neighbors, also known as PINS, group on the island had their 4th annual non-partisan Fourth of July golf cart and 4x4 vehicle parade on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.

Padre island residents and friends decked out their vehicles with American flags, balloons, and decorations, and they broke out their most patriotic outfits. First responders from Nueces County ESD 2 participated in the parade in firetrucks and ambulances.

"It’s a tradition. We have done it pretty much since we’ve been here during COVID. We moved in 2020 during COVID, and we found a family, a community, in PINS, Padre Island Neighbors," Padre Island resident Tanya Colbert said.

Padre Island resident and founder of the PINS group, Alex Karis, started this tradition 4 years ago. People of all ages participated in the golf cart parade. The route started at Seashore Learning Center and went through the island neighborhoods.

“I think it shows our love for our country. Our country’s been through a lot in the last three or four years and it’s really good to pull together as a community and celebrate our values, and our love for our country and our veterans," Susan Galindo, a Padre Island resident said.

The Padre Island Neighbors parade was a non-partisan parade. That means that participants were only allowed to display American, Texas and United States military flags.

“We just came out to see the fireworks and found out about the golf cart parade so we ran to the Dollar General and bought some streamers and some balloons and decorated our cart and here we are," Galindo said.

While this year's parade was the 4th annual, members of the PINS group anticipate this tradition continuing for several years to come.

“It’s just a lovely community. It really is. The city of Corpus is very open and welcoming and that’s something that there’s just no other replacement for and quality of life," Dusty Devereaux, a Padre Island resident said.

The Padre Island community will keep the patriotic festivities going with a boat parade on Thursday the Fourth.

“As long as God keeps me here I love this island. I love the community. I love everything about it," Colbert said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.