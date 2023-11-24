Padre Island businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday

Small business Saturday

Padre Island business owners value this day

It is important to support local after Black Friday

We all hear about Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but sometimes we may overlook Small Business Saturday.

It is important to shop local all year round, but the Saturday after Thanksgiving is a specific day for supporting local entrepreneurs. Supporting local during the holiday season keeps money flowing throughout the local economy.

Small Business Saturday is extremely crucial for areas whose shops are mostly locally owned—like North Padre Island.

Chandra and Naithan Hackett, the owners of Coastal Pet Supply, value all of their regular customers and wanted to offer them something special for their loyalty on Small Business Saturday this year.

"We’ll do 25% off everything in the store. Except for our animals, but anything in the store. Leashes, collars, treats, toys, all of that," Chandra said.

This is The Hacketts first year celebrating Small Business Saturday but they are excited to continue offering discounts on Small Business Saturday for years to come.

Naithan emphasized how they thrive off of their local customers because they are the only pet grooming and supply store on the island.

“It can be tough sometimes, we definitely need the support of the locals," Naithan said.

The Hacketts appreciate the significance of supporting other local stores.

"We always try to buy the presents and stuff for birthdays or Christmas or whatever as locally as possible," Chandra said.

Another store on the Island that participates in Small Business Saturday is Third Coast Beach Company.

"We’re starting our buy one get one half off sale for our surf brand clothing, so any of our surf brand stuff like Billabong, O'Neill, and all those brands," Employee Caitlinn Suarez said.

Third Coast Beach Company is also offering discounts on sale items from last year and other accessories as well.

Small Business Saturday is the perfect opportunity to buy some holiday gifts while also supporting the local economy. It's all about driving business to the small stores that make the community so unique.

Don't forget to stop by Coastal Pet Supply, Third Coast Beach Company, and other family owned stores on the island on Saturday, Nov. 25.

