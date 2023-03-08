Packery Channel barge removal in its final phase

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large barge stuck in the ocean near Packery Channel on Padre Island is finally in its last stage of removal.

The salvage contractor, Resolve Marine, will pull the partially sunken barge ashore sometime this weekend.

"The barge was used on the Packery Channel Restoration Project in September 2022 when it became unbound due to strong currents and high water associated with Hurricane Ian," said city officials.

The vessel removal was expected to occur earlier this week but was delayed due to rough waves near the jetties.

"Once the barge is ashore, it will be dismantled and transported to a scrap facility. The entire project is expected to be completed by Friday, March 10," said city officials.

The operation will impact access to a portion of the South Packery Channel jetty walkway and beach area.

City staff continues to work closely with the contractor to open up access to these areas next week. Surfers and swimmers should exercise extreme caution and avoid the barge.

