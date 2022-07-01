PAAC gets a little help with fighting the stray problem in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Efforts to help the stray problem in Corpus Christi continue.

On Friday, People Assisting Animal Control, known as PAAC, received a $75,000 grant to cover free spay and neuter services for the community.

The non-profit is also putting up $200,000 for the cause.

PAAC works with the City of Corpus Christi's animal care services to spay and neuter animals to reduce the number of strays in the area. It also offers several other services.

"We're just tired of seeing these animals all over the place," said PAAC President Cheryl Martinez. "We're targeting areas of need."

While it's not required to have your pet spayed or neutered, the city does require you to have them micro-chipped, which you can also do through PAAC.

To schedule an appointment, call 361-248-2009.

PAAC is located at 5804 Ayers St. and also has a mobile clinic.