PAAC distributes $11,200 in pet food through PetSmart grant

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — A South Texas animal organization is making strides in supporting underserved pet owners through a prestigious grant program. The Pet Alliance Animal Coalition (PAAC) recently held its first community focus survey event in Ben Bolt and Palito Blanco, collecting 100 surveys and distributing more than $11,200 worth of pet food to local families.

The event, funded by a PetSmart Charities Incubator Grant, also provided hot dogs, chips, and drinks to attendees as part of the community outreach effort.

PAAC is one of only nine organizations across the United States and Canada selected for Phase 1 of this grant program, which takes a unique approach to addressing pet welfare needs.

The completed surveys will be analyzed by graduate students from the Institute for Human-Animal Connection at the University of Denver, helping PAAC better understand and respond to the specific needs of underserved pet owners in the area.

The organization is now preparing for its next community event in Rancho Alegre, with hopes of advancing to Phase 2 of the grant program. If successful, Phase 2 would bring an additional $650,000 in funding to support PAAC's work across all three focus communities: Ben Bolt, Rancho Alegre, and Palito Blanco.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

