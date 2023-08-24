Oyster reef beds in St. Charles Bay creating essential habitat for marine life

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Coastal Conservation Association Texas and Tito’s Handmade Vodka recently teamed up to fund five new oyster reef beds in St. Charles Bay.

The funding from Tito’s Handmade Vodka replenished the oyster reef population at Goose Island State Park’s Big Tree Unit, a popular recreational area for fishers, kayakers, walk-in anglers, and boat anglers in Aransas County.

The five newly restored oyster reef beds will create a habitat that vastly benefits marine life. CCA Texas began the 12-day process of installing the oyster beds last month, completing the installation on July 30.

“Oyster Reefs are vital to the ecosystem, and we’re so thankful for the funding support from Tito’s Handmade Vodka for helping us complete this process,” says John Blaha, Habitat Director for CCA Texas. “We’re looking forward to watching the new habitats grow.”

SSM&L/CCA Texas/Tito's Vodka

CCA Texas is a nonprofit marine conservation organization based in South Texas, and the creator of Tito's Vodka was born and raised in San Antonio, so they understand the importance of marine life in Texas coastal waters.

“We are excited to continue supporting the impactful work of the CCA Texas as they create five new oyster reef beds in St. Charles Bay,” says Lindsey Bates, Director of Philanthropy Operations for Tito’s Handmade Vodka. “Texas is our home, and we’re always looking for ways to help keep it flourishing!”

SSM&L/CCA Texas/Tito's Vodka

Experts say oysters are typically found in coastal waters and grow together and form rock-like reefs, creating an essential ecosystem for various marine life and organisms.

Several restaurants in the Corpus Christi and Rockport areas participate in oyster shell collection and recycling through the Sink Your Shucks program [harteresearch.org]. The program returns the oyster shells to local waters, providing an opportunity for new reefs and habitats to form for fish, crabs, and other organisms.

To learn more about CCA Texas and its efforts to ensure the health and conservation of marine resources, please visit https://ccatexas.org/.