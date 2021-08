CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 18 wheeler rollover is causing major traffic delays.

The incident happened around 11:40 a.m. and is causing lane closures on 181 headed southbound as you turn onto I-37 North.

The back part of the 18-wheeler has been in the road for nearly two hours. Crews are working to remove the obstruction.

Sand has been sprinkled on the roadway.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident.

The cause of the rollover has not been determined.