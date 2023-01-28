Outreach Medical Clinic aims to expand health care to rural residents

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Free health care will soon be more accessible in rural Nueces County. On Friday, city and county leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Outreach Medical Clinic in Robstown.

The clinic is a partnership with Nueces County and the City of Corpus Christi Health District

As KRIS 6 News has reported, when the city took control of the health district, the agreement called for a clinic to be set up at the Calderon building. The clinic is meant to help those who live in the most rural parts of the area.

Nueces County Commissioner Joe A. Gonzalez said the clinic will officially open on Feb. 14.

"Whoever wants to come here, it's free," Gonzalez said. "From Bishop, Agua Dulce, Banquete, Driscoll, Robstown, Petronila (etc)."

The Outreach Medical Clinic is located at 710 E. Main in Robstown and will be open every month on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If getting to the clinic is a problem, the RTA has you covered.

They will be providing free transportation to and from the clinic. For more information, contact call 361-888-0296 or 361-826-7232.