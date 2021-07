CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We’ve been checking levels at the creek all night and morning and since then the water has risen to 25.3 ft as of 8:15 a.m. which is considered major flood stage.

Major flood stage is when the Creek reaches 25 ft.

