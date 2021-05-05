Orange Grove police chief under investigation

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — An investigation underway in Orange Grove involving the city's police chief.

City officials confirm Chief Roy Lee Guerrero is under investigation to see if he broke any city policies.

The case allegedly involved Guerrero pushing and slamming a 16-year-old boy to the ground at an apartment complex. A report says Guerrero detained the boy because the unidentified teen wasn't listening to him and looked suspicious.

The investigation is expected to last several weeks. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.