ORANGE GROVE, Texas — Monday's jet-training flight accident is the second U.S. Navy training flight crash in less than two months in the Coastal Bend.

The other crash happened on March 24 near Orange Grove involving a T-45 training jet that also flew out of NAS Kingsville.

Two pilots were on board that trainer jet when it crashed.

Both were able to eject safely.

Those airmen were treated for minor injuries

The cause of the Orange Grove crash is still under investigation.