Orange Grove ISD Education Foundation supporting teachers, students

Orange Grove ISD Education Foundation was formed in March 2024.

Their mission to support teachers who are on fixed financial budgets.

Money, or the lack of it, can affect our children's education.

In just six months, the Orange Grove ISD Education Foundation has made a financial impact on teachers on fixed budgets.

“Education in our schools only helps our communities. It helps every community thrive,” said Kati Pesek, president of the Orange Grove ISD Education Foundation.

That is Kati Pesek’s view on education. She and other community members formed the education foundation with the design to help supplement teacher's efforts in the small district.

Teachers like Jackie Pena, a kindergarten reading and language arts teacher.

“As teacher of the year recipient, last year, for the primary campus and the elementary level here at Orange Grove ISD, the education foundation gifted me a little incentive. That’s something new. It hadn’t been done in the past. So, teachers were excited to see that and, of course, very appreciative of the extra little help,” Pena said.

Pena said as a teacher, she spends money from her own pocket to make sure her students succeed.

“As teachers, we put a lot into our classrooms. A lot of what you see in here is purchased by me. So, that the students have what they need and as far as supplies - they’re covered,” she said.

Pena said the district has a budget that doesn’t always supply all their needs — that’s where the education foundation helps.

Pesek said the non-profit organization wants to ensure teachers and students have what they need.

“There are so many things that go around a school, and sometimes, when you think about innovative teaching and thinking outside the box, Because there’s budgets and guidelines some of those things get thrown by the wayside. So, whatever we can do to support those, I wanted to be a part of that,” she said.

Currently, the non-profit is partnering with neighbors to provide outdoor play equipment to help with students’ growth and development.

Pesek said the organization is having its donors campaign until Dec. 31. Anyone who would like more information or to donate can visit ogisdef.org.

