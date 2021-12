CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi gas department is offering financial assistance for your November through February bills. Through Operation Heat Help, each qualifying household can get up to $100. The assistance only applies to the natural gas part of your bill.

Over the past three years, the program has helped 400 residents.

For qualifications or where to apply, visit City of Corpus Christi's Operation Heat Help or click here for an online application.